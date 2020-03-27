Lowcountry animal shelters face challenges during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While the novel coronavirus pandemic is putting everyday activities on hold, animal shelters are still receiving dogs and cats almost every day.
The Charleston Animal Society currently has more than 300 animals but is working with nearly half their staff in the building because of the coronavirus outbreak.
They are looking out for the safety of their workers by keeping these numbers lower, but say they will soon feel the effects of this pandemic even more now that the weekend events have come to a halt.
The Charleston Animal Society says monetary donation is the best way for the community to help right now. Donations can be made online. They are not looking for donated items to keep staff as safe as possible.
Charleston Animal Society says although they do not need fosters they have plenty of dogs and cats up for adoption.
Dorchester Paws is now closed to the public, but still open for adoptions as they try to limit the number of people in the building.
But they have also been forced to furlough and layoff more employees than ever. With no community events and fewer adoptions, they say they are not able to continue paying the staff like before, leaving a staff of five doing the job of more than 12.
Dorchester Paws says they need foster homes and cash donations.
And for the first time, every night at 6 p.m., foster parents are now doing Facebook Live videos with the animals so you can see them in a home.
