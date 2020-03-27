Lowcountry leaders want statewide ‘shelter at home’ order

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Leaders in parts of the Lowcountry say they would like to see more direction from the state.
There are more than 450 confirmed cases in the Palmetto State. Right now, there are 29 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Beaufort County.
Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling says he's doing his part to keep the virus from spreading.
As we know, social distancing and staying at home is being pushed by federal, state, and local leaders. Mayor Keyserling says he’d like to see it being pushed even more and says he wishes the state would issue a statewide “Shelter in Place.”
"So, we have been working with the other mayors in the county. All of them agree that we would like to see our state be more aggressive," Mayor Keyserling said.
The mayor believes the only way to end the pandemic is to order people to quarantine for two weeks.
