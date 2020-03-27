6 new Roper St. Francis Health patients test positive for COVID-19

6 new Roper St. Francis Health patients test positive for COVID-19
Roper St. Francis Health reported six new positive test results for the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours. (Source: Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips | March 27, 2020 at 9:20 AM EDT - Updated March 27 at 9:20 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Six new patients at Roper St. Francis Health tested positive within the past 24 hours for COVID-19, bringing the healthcare system’s total to 25.

These six patients were identified by our ambulatory testing centers and were asked to self-quarantine at home, Roper spokesman Andy Lyons said.

Roper St. Francis Healthcare does not have any COVID-19 patients in any of our hospitals at this time, he said,

Roper said it cannot say whether these new patients have already been included in DHEC’s numbers.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.