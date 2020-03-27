6 new Roper St. Francis Health patients test positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Six new patients at Roper St. Francis Health tested positive within the past 24 hours for COVID-19, bringing the healthcare system’s total to 25.
These six patients were identified by our ambulatory testing centers and were asked to self-quarantine at home, Roper spokesman Andy Lyons said.
Roper St. Francis Healthcare does not have any COVID-19 patients in any of our hospitals at this time, he said,
Roper said it cannot say whether these new patients have already been included in DHEC’s numbers.
