County leaders issue ‘stay at home’ order for Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - County leaders have issued a “stay at home” order for Williamsburg County residents to stay home except for working or doing business with an essential service.
County Supervisor Dr. Tiffany Wright made the announcement Thursday night and said the ordinance would go into effect on Friday, March 27 at 12:01 a.m. for 14 days.
Wright said the order does not include the towns of Kingstree and Hemingway.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, there is one positive case of COVID-19 in Williamsburg County.
Wright said the order states that individuals shall stay in their homes and not travel and not congregate in public spaces in Williamsburg County unless they are working or doing business with an essential business service.
Those services include: health care operations, utility, power companies, manufacturing, food processing, food, beverage, pharmaceutical, essential retail, grocery stores, big box, wholesale clubs, garbage, trash, media, financial institutions, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, and construction.
County officials said a full list would be made available of essential business services soon.
We’ve reached out to the county for more information.
