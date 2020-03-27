Oxford Industries: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $15.3 million.
The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.09 per share.
The owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines posted revenue of $297.6 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $68.5 million, or $4.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.12 billion.
Oxford Industries shares have decreased 47% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $40.30, a decline of 46% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OXM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OXM