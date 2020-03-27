South Carolina announces four deaths related to coronavirus; 86 additional cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina health officials have announced four additional deaths related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 13.
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the patients, who were all elderly and had underlying health conditions, were from Richland, Kershaw, Greenville, and Florence counties.
DHEC also is investigating 86 additional cases of COVID-19.
Those new cases include 32 in Charleston County and 5 in Dorchester County.
Three previously reported cases were determined during case investigations to be residents of other states.This brings the total number statewide to 539 cases in 39 counties.
The number of new cases by county are listed below.
- Aiken County: 2 cases
- Beaufort County: 6 cases
- Berkeley County: 2 cases
- Charleston County: 32 cases
- Chesterfield County: 1 case
- Clarendon County: 1 case
- Colleton County: 1 case
- Dorchester County: 5 cases
- Florence County: 6 cases
- Horry County: 3 cases
- Kershaw County: 6 cases
- Lancaster County: 1 case
- Lexington County: 5 cases
- Oconee County: 1 case
- Orangeburg County: 1 case
- Pickens County: 1 case
- Richland County: 5 cases
- Spartanburg County: 7 cases
