Take a Stand: Stay-at-home the right thing to do

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Not sure about you, but time seems to be passing slower than usual.
The last two weeks feel more like a month.
This public health threat is hitting people hard. Those who are sick, closed businesses, many who are home, some working and some not.
It’s serious. It’s tough, but the stay-at-home order is the right thing to do.
Cases are growing and the best thing we can do personally is to stay home if we can, keep away from crowds and practice extreme social distancing.
It’s not easy, and can be boring, but it works and that’s one thing we can absolutely control.
It’s uplifting to see what some families, and especially children are doing.
Signs in the window, chalk on the sidewalk, encouraging us to smile and stay positive.
Art Linkletter said kids say the darndest things.
I think kids say the smartest things. Let’s follow their example.
It’s going to take a while, but every day that passes is another day closer to starting to get back to normal.
We’ll continue to pray for the sick, and we’re thankful for those on the front lines in the hospitals, doctors offices and labs.
Let’s all do what it takes to get this right. Stay safe.
