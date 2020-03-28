BI-LO introduces special shopping hour for community heroes

By Sydney Pendrick | March 28, 2020 at 10:02 AM EDT - Updated March 28 at 10:02 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - BI-LO grocery stores will add a special shopping hour dedicated to healthcare providers and first responders.

According to the release from Southeastern Grocers, starting March 30, every Monday and Tuesday, stores will remain open from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. to allow these individual the opportunity to stock up on food and essential items.

As a people-first company, we are dedicated to being there for our communities when they need us most. Our associates,...

BI-LO ask that customers be respectful of this time dedicated to the frontline warriors.

BI-LO says seniors and high-risk customers are still invited to shop their local BI-LO grocery store from 8–9 a.m. Monday through Friday.

