Community Resource Center in Summerville holding supply drive for families in need

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Center in Summerville is collecting items to support at least 1,500 people in the community.
The center is holding a supply drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 28.
Event organizers says during the coronavirus crisis social service agencies are serving as a safety net for people in the community and as demands increase the center is trying to increase supply with donations or volunteers.
They are in need of items including hygiene products like toothbrushes, tooth paste, shampoo, sanitizers, soap, toilet paper, conditioners and feminine products. They are also looking for baby supplies like diapers and wipes.
They are requesting donations of canned goods and other easily prepared foods.
Event organizers say they will be practicing social distancing during the supply drive. Tables will be 8 feet apart and wipes and hand sanitizers will be at every table. They will also wipe down and disinfect the donated items before giving them to people in the community.
"We must support each other during this crisis, let's help our neighbors," evetn organizer say. "We can't help everyone, but we fail if we don't help someone."
The Community Resource Center is located at 116 W 2nd North St. in Summerville.
