View this post on Instagram

High Angle Rescue 1400 Blk. Sam Rittenberg Blvd. A-Shift 3/28/2020 10:30AM SAFD RES 301, SAFD LAD 301, CFD ENG 112, CFD BC 104, and Charleston County EMS are currently operating on a high angle rescue involving a patient who is having a medical emergency on a commercial roof.