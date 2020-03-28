Edisto Beach lifts restrictions on island following emergency town council meeting

EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Restrictions on short-term rentals and overnight accommodations on Edisto Beach have been lifted following an emergency town council meeting Friday night.
Those restrictions had been placed into effect on Thursday and were to run from April 30.
Restrictions have also been lifted for those who can enter the island.
A previous restriction only allowed a specific group of people including residents and those who own property to access the area.
Checkpoints had been set up for authorities to check individuals for proof of identification.
According to an ordinance passed on Friday by town council, the restrictions were lifted after Attorney General Alan Wilson released an opinion that municipalities cannot exercise emergency powers delegated to the governor by the General Assembly.
Also on Friday, City of Folly Beach officials lifted restrictions and checkpoints on the island.
City leaders said authorities would no longer restrict access to the city pending further direction from Gov. Henry McMaster. In addition, restrictions on short-term rentals and other overnight accommodations have been lifted.
