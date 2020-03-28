Father, son charged in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office have charged a father and son in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Meggett.
Matthew Tyler Stipp has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death. His father, Peter Stipp, was charged for accessory after the fact.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 30-year-old Matthew Baer from Meggett died in the March 21 collision.
Arrest affidavits state Matthew Stipp fatally struck Baer, who was walking on the highway, then left the scene.
According to investigators, Stipp’s father helped his son pay for a new hood and grill which were damaged in the crash.
The sheriff’s office investigation began on March 21 when a deputy responded to a fatal auto-pedestrian fatality on the 4500 block of Highway 164.
A citizen had also notified emergency officials about a deceased man in the roadway.
When responding deputies got on scene they found vehicle parts scattered nearby.
No vehicle or motorist was on scene.
Newly released court records state Matthew Stipp was driving a GMC Sierra truck when he got involved in a collision with the pedestrian identified as Baer, then left the scene.
According to authorities, video surveillance within a mile of the incident showed Stipp’s truck leaving the area at the same time a 911 call was made. Investigators say video also showed Stipp’s vehicle in the area on March 23 with damage to the hood and the GMC emblem missing from the grill.
The sheriff’s office said a witness who was in the vehicle at the time of the collision said she was a passenger, and said the collision occurred as soon as they pulled out of a driveway.
The witness said she thought it was a deer. The witness told deputies that when she examined the vehicle at a nearby gas station she saw the GMC emblem missing and a dent on the hood.
She reported that on March 24 when she saw the suspect again, the hood and the GMC emblem had been replaced.
According to investigators, the suspect’s father assisted and paid for a used vehicle hood and used vehicle front grill for the suspect’s truck.
Deputies reported that surveillance video from a service parts store on Rivers Avenue on March 23 showed the father and son purchasing a hood and grill.
The sheriff’s office said surveillance video from another business on International Boulevard showed Matthew Stipp’s vehicle being driven into and parked in the back of a hotel parking lot.
According to the sheriff’s office, video revealed the father’s Dodge Ram truck pulling in and stopping behind his son’s truck, and then back out of the area after a brief pause as if someone was being picked up.
When deputies located Matthew Stipp’s GMC at the hotel they reported that the damaged parts from the collision had been replaced with used parts.
An arrest affidavit states that the father told deputies that he did not know if anyone was with his son when he left the house the night of the collision.
A witness who was in the vehicle involved in the collision said the father, son, and another family member all had dinner at a house and the collision occurred when they left dinner.
