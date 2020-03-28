Folly Beach to reinstate checkpoint, suspend short term rentals

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Following an emergency session Saturday, Folly Beach City Council has decided to reinstate a checkpoint limiting access to Folly Beach and suspending short term rentals starting Sunday.
This comes after city officials lifted the restrictions Friday pending further direction from Governor Henry McMaster.
Protesters were seen on Folly Beach Saturday morning after officials lifted restrictions and checkpoints on the island Friday night.
Protesters were seen holding signs asking residents to stay at home and to close Folly Beach again amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
There has said to be a steady stream of traffic headed on the island as of Saturday morning.
Earlier on Friday, Attorney General Alan Wilson released an opinion stating that only the governor can order stay-at-home ordinances, and local governments could face legal action if they enact and enforce those orders.
City officials said authorities on the island will work to disperse crowds.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
