Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — A panel of Associated Press sports writers has come up with the top 10 men's basketball games in the history of the NCAA Tournament. The fifth game on the list is Duke's revenge victory over UNLV in the 1991 national semifinals. Christian Laettner's two free throws after he was fouled on a putback attempt with 12.7 second left were the difference. The Blue Devils ruined UNLV's dream of an unbeaten season and back to back titles. Anderson Hunt led the Runnin' Rebels with 29 points, but missed a 3-point try with 2 seconds left as Duke prevailed, 79-77.