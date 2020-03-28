Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — When it came time to heave the largest aid package in U.S. history over the finish line, Republican Rep. Mark Meadows was the closer and worked with Democrats to get it done. He wasn't just any member of Congress, though. In a highly unusual arrangement, Meadows has been pulling off a balancing act. He's been simultaneously maintaining his seat representing North Carolina in the House while also acting as the de facto White House chief of staff during one of the biggest crises faced by any president in modern history. Meadows is expected to resign from Congress as early as Friday. Then he will formally take over the White House job.