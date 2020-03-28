Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
South Carolina: Visitors from virus hot spots to quarantine
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Gov. Henry McMaster on Friday ordered all visitors coming to South Carolina from several “hot spot” areas immediately self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival, the latest measure to try to stem the new coronavirus outbreak. The governor said he was mandating self-isolation for anyone traveling to the state from Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, as well as the city of New Orleans. Violations could result in up to 30 days in jail. U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham said he had been diagnosed with the virus, and the director of the state public health agency announced he was taking medical leave to treat high blood pressure.
BODY-SHALLOW GRAVE
Cops: SC woman tied up with Christmas lights, fatally beaten
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man and a woman tied a woman they were living with up with Christmas lights and beat her to death in her South Carolina home. Greenville County deputies said the body of Carolyn Jackson was found in a shallow grave about 5 miles from her Honea Path home on March 24. Authorities say 36-year-old Amanda Scott and 39-year-old Denardis Kilgo are charged with murder. Arrest warrants say along with tying her up and beating Jackson, the pair also wrapped in her a way that restricted her breathing. Investigators said they haven't determined why the pair killed Jackson.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TARGETING NEW YORKERS
States impose new restrictions on travelers from New York
BOSTON (AP) — States are pulling back the welcome mat for travelers from the New York area, which is the epicenter for the nation's outbreak. Governors in Texas, Florida, Maryland and South Carolina this week ordered people arriving from the New York area to self-quarantine for at least 14 days. Connecticut officials have pleaded to New Yorkers not to visit unless absolutely necessary. But the most dramatic steps taken to date come from Rhode Island, where state police are pulling over drivers with New York plates to collect their contact information and the National Guard is enforcing the order at bus stations, train stations and airports.
BODIES FOUND-CAR
Coroner: Victims found in burning car were slain before fire
SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina coroner has determined that two victims discovered inside a burning car had been killed before the blaze engulfed the vehicle. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says authorities found the vehicle containing the bodies on the side of a road Monday. The Sumter County Coroner ruled the deaths homicides on Wednesday after finding a female victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the head and a male victim had suffered head trauma prior to the fire. Investigators said they think the blaze was intentionally set. The victims' identities haven't been determined.
GREENVILLE POLICE SETTLEMENT
S Carolina man who says officer hurt him in jail given $90K
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man who said he suffered major neck and spinal injuries after a police officer pushed him to a jail floor while he was still in handcuffs was given a $90,000 settlement. The Greenville News reports the city of Greenville settled a March 2018 lawsuit filed by Bobby Falls against the police department and county detention center last month. Falls was booked into the detention center in August 2016 for public intoxication. Officials say they do not believe the officer did anything wrong. A spokeswoman for the city says the decision to settle the lawsuit was made to avoid additional costs and a trial. The charges against Falls were dismissed in 2018.
EXCESSIVE FORCE LAWSUIT
Lawsuit: Constable used excessive force during traffic stop
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man who was shot and wounded while fleeing a traffic stop has filed a lawsuit accusing the state constable who shot him of using excessive force. Brandon Domonique Fludd was shot three times by Florence police volunteer constable Christopher Bachochin, who fired eight shots into Fludd's door as he tried to speed away from a traffic stop in March 2018. The lawsuit said the use of force was unjustified. Bachochin told investigators he thought he was in danger but the lawsuit says body camera footage doesn't corroborate Bachochin's statements. A police spokeswoman declined to comment on the lawsuit. Bachochin didn't immediately respond to comment requests.