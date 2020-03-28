Majority Whip Clyburn celebrates the life of civil rights leader

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCSC) - The Rev. Joseph Lowery, a leader in America’s civil rights movement, died Friday.
He was 98.
U.S. House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn issued the following statement on the passing of Rev. Joseph Lowery:
“We have lost a stalwart of the Civil Rights Movement, and I have lost a friend and mentor. The transitioning of Rev. Joseph Lowery is the passing of an era.
“As a founder of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and leader of the Leadership Conference on Civil Rights, Joe was a guiding light in some challenging times. His wit and candor inspired my generation to use civil disobedience to move the needle on ‘liberty and justice for all.’ It was his life’s work and his was a life well lived.
“I am blessed to have known and worked with Rev. Lowery, and I am grateful for his efforts towards the making of ‘a more perfect union.’
“My thoughts and prayers are with his family now and always.”
He died from natural causes unrelated to the coronavirus outbreak, the statement said.
