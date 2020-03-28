Mount Pleasant temporarily suspends ordinances to help businesses amid COVID-19

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Mount Pleasant has adopted emergency measures to help businesses struggling with the impacts of the coronavirus.
On Friday, town council met for an emergency meeting where they unanimously voted to suspend the Environmentally Acceptable Packaging and Products ordinance.
It states that businesses will be allowed to use plastic for 61 days in order to give them more flexibility with take-out and delivery orders.
"When [restaurants] all had to switch from dining rooms to take out only, our plastic ordinance really caused some problems," Mt Pleasant town council member Jake Rambo said. "All of a sudden people needed the compostable trays and things like that. They were hard to get and they're expensive and so we felt lifting that for temporarily would really help with them."
Town council also voted to suspend their temporary sign ordinance which provides restrictions for signs that can be placed outside of businesses.
For 61 days restaurants and other businesses will be able to put up small signs for advertisement.
“Businesses can put yard signs similar to the size of political signs outside of their business to advertise their take out or their delivery or their change in hours,” Mayor Will Haynie said, during the meeting.
Nico Romo is the owner of Nico Oysters + Seafood, and says he’s had to change up his whole way of doing business in order to stay open.
They are now doing curbside to go orders and delivery.
Romo says anything the town can do to help them is appreciated.
“We are in survival mode right now, we have to try keep on having business so we can pay our staff and continue to stay alive,” Romo said. “Anything helps, even if it’s something little.”
