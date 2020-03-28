One dead in Berkeley County fatal collision

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after a fatal collision in Berkeley County Saturday night.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 9:35 p.m. on US Highway 17A near Myers Road.
Troopers say a pick-up truck was traveling southbound on US Highway 17A when it attempted to take a left turn onto Myers Road.
According to highway patrol, that is when the pick-up truck collided with a motorcycle going northbound on US Highway 17A.
Troopers say the driver of the motorcycle sustained injuries from the crash and was transported to a local hospital.
The passenger of the motorcycle sustained fatal injuries from the crash. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not released information on the deceased so far.
According to a report, both occupants of the motorcycle were not wearing helmets. The driver of the pick-up truck was wearing a seatbelt and sustained no injuries.
Collision remains under investigation by highway patrol with assistance by MAIT (Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.
