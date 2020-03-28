Police searching for missing Charleston teenager

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old girl from Charleston.
The Charleston Police Department is searching for Reagan Potter who authorities say ran away from home barefoot on Thursday at 10 a.m.
She was last seen wearing pink, fuzzy sweatpants and a black t-shirt.
Anyone with information should contact the on-duty Charleston Police Department Central Investigation Detective at (843) 743-7200 with any further information.
