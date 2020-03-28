Record Heat Possible through Weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A hot weekend is on tap! Record highs will be challenged both today and tomorrow so get outside in the morning and early afternoon hours instead of the late afternoon. Today’s highs will peak near 90 degrees and if the temperatures passes 88 at the Charleston International Airport a record set back in 2017 will be broken. Tomorrow’s highs are expected to climb near 91 and break the previous record of 87 set in 2012.