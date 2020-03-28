S.C. reports 121 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Saturday's COVID-19 update from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control brought the total number of cases past the 600 mark.
The 121 new cases were reported Saturday afternoon.
The total now stands at 660 across 40 of the state’s 46 counties. With the two additional deaths, that brings the state’s death toll to 15.
Both patients were elderly people who had underlying health conditions. One patient was a resident of Richland County and one of Horry County.
The number of new cases by county are listed below.
- Aiken County: 1 case
- Anderson County: 4 cases
- Beaufort County: 4 cases
- Berkeley County: 3 cases
- Charleston County: 16 cases
- Chester County: 1 case
- Clarendon County: 1 case
- Colleton County: 2 cases
- Dorchester County: 1 case
- Florence County: 1 case
- Georgetown County: 3 cases
- Greenville County: 6 cases
- Greenwood County: 1 case
- Horry County: 4 cases
- Kershaw County: 7 cases
- Lancaster County: 1 case
- Laurens County: 2 cases
- Lee County: 3 cases
- Lexington County: 5 cases
- Newberry County: 1 case
- Orangeburg County: 2 cases
- Pickens County: 3 cases
- Richland County: 16 cases
- Spartanburg County: 5 cases
- Sumter County: 14 cases
- Williamsburg County: 1 case
- York County: 13 cases
Charleston County has the highest number of positive cases at 108, followed by Richland County, with 81; and Kershaw County, with 77.
There are a total of 182 positive cases in Lowcountry counties.
