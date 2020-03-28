South Carolina Department of Corrections says second employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An employee with the South Carolina Department of Corrections has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the department has announced Saturday.
According to a news release, he is a behavioral health employee at offices housed at the former Watkins Pre-Release Center.
The employee was last at work on March 19 and has reportedly been in self-isolation since. This is the second SCDC employee who has tested positive. No inmates have been reported positive for COVID-19 at this time.
The employee’s last two visits to institutions according to SCDC were on March 10 and 17, and he had no contact with inmates on either day.
SCDC says he will not return to work until a full recovery is documented.
The employee is said to have occasionally visited institutions and worked in behavioral health at Watkins, which is near SCDC’s Broad River complex in Columbia.
A contact investigation is being conducted with guidance from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
If the investigation determines that any staff members were in close contact with this employee, SCDC says they will self-monitor for the next four days, which would complete the 14-day observation period.
