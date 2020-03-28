Tidelands Health reports system’s first COVID-19 death

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Tideland Health announced Saturday that one of the COVID-19 deaths reported in South Carolina occurred in one of their Horry County hospitals
The death was announced by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control this afternoon.
“We extend our deepest sympathy to the patient’s loved ones for this profound loss,” Tideland Health president and CEO Bruce Bailey said, “We grieve with them, even as our health care professionals continue to work tirelessly and provide extraordinary care to those in our community who are afflicted with this dangerous virus.”
Twelve patients tested at Tidelands Health facilities have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, according to a news release by the system. Two remain hospitalized at Tidelands Waccamaw, while nine are recovering at home.
Vice president of medical affairs Dr. Gerald Harmon urges area residents to take COVID-19 seriously.
“This isn’t just happening in big cities and faraway countries,” Dr. Harmon said. “COVID-19 is here in our region, and the threat is real. Do not underestimate this insidious virus.
“Wash your hands frequently. Practice social distancing. And, if you’re not feeling well, seek medical attention promptly. Do what you can to lower your risk and help prevent further spread of COVID-19 in our community.”
