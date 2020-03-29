Charleston County deputies searching for missing person

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are asking for a missing man.
Randy Kasten II, 34, was last seen March 21 near Royal Palm Apartments in West Ashley. According to deputies, the last time anyone spoke to Kasten was Sunday, March 28 at around 1 p.m.
Kasten is described as being 5′10″ and roughly 175 lbs. He is said to have a rose tattoo with the word "Beau on his left forearm and the words, “Camryn” and “Ryan” on his left leg.
Deputies believe Kasten is driving a gold/tan 1998 Chevrolet Blazer with a South Carolina license plate QDT-887.
Anyone with information on Kasten whereabouts is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843.743.7200.
