DHEC announced additional COVID-19 related death in SC, bringing total to 16

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced one additional death related COVID-19. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 16.
The patient was an elderly individual from Horry County who had underlying health conditions, according to DHEC.
“Today’s announcement is a solemn reminder of how serious this disease is. It has challenged us as individuals and as a state and it has taken the lives of our neighbors and loved ones,” DHEC physician Dr. Jonathan Knoche said. “We’re all in this together, and it is incumbent upon all of us to take action to stop the spread of COVID-19. If you can, we encourage you to please stay home and limit your close contact with others.”
Additionally, DHEC is reporting 113 additional cases of COVID-19 today. As of today, the total number statewide is 774 cases in 40 counties.
The number of new cases by county are listed below.
- Aiken County: 2 cases
- Anderson County: 5 cases
- Beaufort County: 11 cases
- Calhoun County: 1 case
- Charleston County: 8 cases
- Clarendon County: 9 cases
- Darlington County: 2 cases
- Edgefield County: 1 case
- Florence County: 1 case
- Georgetown County: 4 cases
- Greenville County: 14 cases
- Horry County: 3 cases
- Kershaw County: 5 cases
- Lancaster County: 4 cases
- Laurens County: 1 case
- Lexington County: 5 cases
- Marlboro County: 1 case
- Oconee County: 1 case
- Orangeburg County: 2 cases
- Pickens County: 1 case
- Richland County: 17 cases
- Spartanburg County: 4 cases
- Sumter County: 6 cases
- York County: 5 cases
