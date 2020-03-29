Protestors seen on Edisto Island asking people to stay home

EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Protesters were seen near the entrance to Edisto Island asking non-residents to stay home on Sunday.
Edisto is one of the Lowcountry beach towns still open amid the coronavirus pandemic.
On Saturday, protestors were seen on Folly Beach after the city lifted restrictions following an emergency town council meeting Friday night.
Folly Beach officials voted to re-establish a 24-hour checkpoint and allow no new check-ins for short term rentals starting Sunday.
Restrictions on short-term rentals and overnight accommodations on Edisto Beach have been lifted following an emergency town council meeting Friday night.
Similar to Folly Beach, Edisto Beach Town Council reversed a previous emergency ordinance on Friday that restricted access to non-residents with a 24-hour checkpoint and didn’t allow any new check-ins at short term rental places.
Residents of the town are seen holding signs asking for Mayor Jane Darby to “step up” and for others to, “Stay home. Stay healthy."
