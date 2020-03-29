Summer-like heat continues until Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another hot day is on tap and the record high set at Charleston International Airport in 2012 could be broken! Today’s forecast high is 90 and the record is 87. This heat will surge ahead of a cold front set the clear the area late tonight. Despite the “cold” front temperatures won’t change too much. Highs tomorrow will rebound to the mid 80s, but the humidity will be lower.
Tonight’s front could spark a shower or two, but expect a mainly dry day. The upstate and midlands could see some scattered downpours and storms from this system, but the activity will weaken as it nears coastal South Carolina. The next big cool down arrives Wednesday.
TODAY: Increasing clouds, spotty evening shower; HIGH: 90.
TOMORROW: Not as hot with sun & clouds; HIGH: 84.
TUESDAY: Late day rain and t-storm; HIGH: 75.
WEDNESDAY: Much cooler; HIGH: 66
THURSDAY: Sunny and comfortable; HIGH: 70.
FRIDAY: Seasonable with sun & clouds; HIGH: 75.
SATURDAY: Feeling warmer; HIGH: 77.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
