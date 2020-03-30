Carnival cruise ship will remain docked in Charleston while crew remains onboard

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Carnival cruise ship will continue to remain docked in Charleston while its crew of more than 1,000 will remain onboard, according to officials with the South Carolina Ports Authority.
On Monday afternoon, ports authority officials said the crew members aboard the cruise ship Sunshine, docked at the Columbus Street Terminal, would continue to take temperatures for all the crew and encourage social distancing.
According to officials, the crew has been on board the ship for 14 days and remains healthy.
”Over the coming weeks, should Carnival disembark crew members so they can return home, that will be done in coordination with authorities and with the cruise line providing transportation from the ship directly to a designated airport," S.C. Ports officials said in a statement.
In addition, Carnival announced on Monday plans to extend its pause in operations until May 11
The Sunshine returned to Charleston two weeks ago, and 3,000 passengers disembarked. Residents had raised concerns regarding the passengers leaving the ship without screening.
Although, Carnival officials said all passengers would be required to have their temperatures taken before disembarking, some passengers said that did not occur.
South Carolina health officials said they worked with the CDC Cruise Ship Task Force and the ship’s senior physician to ensure no passengers were exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.
According to officials, there were no reported cases among passengers.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.