Charleston’s social distancing ‘trending in right direction,’ police chief says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston's chief of police said the city's "Stay at Home" ordinance, which took effect just past midnight Thursday morning, seems to be having the desired effect.
Over the weekend, police continued its policy of "measured inforcement" of the ordinance, Police Chief Luther Reynolds said. That included informing people about the law and reiterating parks, public places and non-essential businesses in the city are closed.
"This weekend, traffic was down by more than 75% on our major thoroughfares, and among those who are out for recreation, we’re seeing much smaller groups with better social distancing," Reynolds said. "So, based on what we’re seeing, I’d say we’re trending in the right direction."
Meanwhile, the city’s Livability Department began working last week to contact large grocery and big box stores in the area to review city social distancing requirements.
“So far, the response has generally been positive, with many stores implementing social distancing policies and procedures that really work,” Livability Director Dan Riccio said. “We plan to continue this outreach until all our store owners and managers understand the goals and requirements of the ordinance.”
