‘Cities need your help:’ Goose Creek mayor wants ‘Stay Home’ order from governor

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek’s mayor sent a message to South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster calling for a statewide “Stay Home” order.
Mayor Greg Habib posted his message to the governor on his Facebook page Sunday night.
“With every update there seems to be another positive test in my city,” Habib wrote. “Seeing all the folks at Lowes this morning without a care in the world, is giving me great concern. Unfortunately, I believe there are more people with the virus that don’t know they have it, than folks who do. I fear the worst is yet to come.”
Habib encouraged McMaster to issue the order, saying that cities with density, though under more threat, are afraid to act because of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson’s legal opinion issued last week. In that opinion, Wilson said the power to issue such orders exists under the governor’s authority, not with municipalities.
“It has to come from you,” Habib wrote. “I have closed the parks and playgrounds in Goose Creek. That’s as much as I can do to keep congregating down. Cities need your help.”
There was no immediate word from McMaster’s office about whether the governor was considering issuing such an order.
