Crews take out structure fire in Cross

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Eadytown Metro Fire Department responded to a fire in Cross Sunday.
The Pineville and Cross Fire Departments responded also responded.
The fire occurred at the 200 block of Pet Lane in Eutawville. Crews reported finding a mobile home with flames coming out of it.
The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes, according to Eadytown Metro Fire Department.
According to the Red Cross, three people have been displaced by the fire.
