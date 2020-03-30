DHEC releases updated list of COVID-19 cases by zip code

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has released new information on COVID-19 cases by zip code.
The updated zip code information includes positive cases for a period of 14 days, ending this past Friday at 11:59 p.m.
Charleston County currently has the most cases reported of any county in the state. Here is a breakdown of the zip codes affected.
The new data does not specify how many cases are in each zip code.
Charleston County (108 cases as of Friday):
- 29401
- 29403
- 29404
- 29405
- 29406
- 29407
- 29412
- 29414
- 29418
- 29429
- 29449
- 29451
- 29455
- 29456
- 29464
- 29465
- 29466
- 29470
- 29482
- 29487
- 29492
- 29924
Berkeley County (13 cases as of Friday):
- 29445
- 29456
- 29461
- 29486
- 29492
Dorchester County (10 cases as of Friday):
- 29420
- 29456
- 29471
- 29472
- 29483
- 29485
Colleton County (4 cases as of Friday):
- 29488
Williamsburg County (2 cases as of Friday):
- 29510
- 29554
Georgetown County (6 cases as of Friday):
- 29440
- 29576
- 29585
- 29588
Beaufort County (39 cases as of Friday):
- 29902
- 29905
- 29906
- 29907
- 29909
- 29910
- 29915
- 29920
- 29925
- 29926
- 29928
- 29935
- 29936
In total, as of Sunday afternoon, there are 774 COVID-19 cases in South Carolina in 40 counties. The latest SCDHEC data shows 16 people in the Palmetto State have died from the infection.
