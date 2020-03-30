DHEC releases updated list of COVID-19 cases by zip code

By Patrick Phillips | March 30, 2020 at 9:37 AM EDT - Updated March 30 at 9:48 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has released new information on COVID-19 cases by zip code.

The updated zip code information includes positive cases for a period of 14 days, ending this past Friday at 11:59 p.m.

Charleston County currently has the most cases reported of any county in the state. Here is a breakdown of the zip codes affected.

The new data does not specify how many cases are in each zip code.

Charleston County (108 cases as of Friday):

  • 29401
  • 29403
  • 29404
  • 29405
  • 29406
  • 29407
  • 29412
  • 29414
  • 29418
  • 29429
  • 29449
  • 29451
  • 29455
  • 29456
  • 29464
  • 29465
  • 29466
  • 29470
  • 29482
  • 29487
  • 29492
  • 29924

Berkeley County (13 cases as of Friday):

  • 29445
  • 29456
  • 29461
  • 29486
  • 29492

Dorchester County (10 cases as of Friday):

  • 29420
  • 29456
  • 29471
  • 29472
  • 29483
  • 29485

Colleton County (4 cases as of Friday):

  • 29488

Williamsburg County (2 cases as of Friday):

  • 29510
  • 29554

Georgetown County (6 cases as of Friday):

  • 29440
  • 29576
  • 29585
  • 29588

Beaufort County (39 cases as of Friday):

  • 29902
  • 29905
  • 29906
  • 29907
  • 29909
  • 29910
  • 29915
  • 29920
  • 29925
  • 29926
  • 29928
  • 29935
  • 29936

In total, as of Sunday afternoon, there are 774 COVID-19 cases in South Carolina in 40 counties. The latest SCDHEC data shows 16 people in the Palmetto State have died from the infection.

