CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Families in the tri-county are being evicted from hotels amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A recent South Carolina Supreme Court order addressed evictions and foreclosures statewide.
North Charleston residents Amanda and Derryl Deveaux are calling for more awareness.
The couple worked in the food industry and say there were recently laid off because of workplace closures due to coronavirus concerns.
They had been living in a hotel for about two months.
“It just got to the point where we just couldn’t pay anymore, and I know there’s other people in the situation that we’re in and I know it’s hard,” Amanda said. “There’s so many families that are being impacted by this that live in hotels and we have no way of getting help.”
Saturday was the last night they could pay for their stay.
“I didn’t know what to do or where to turn, so we literally went to our storage shed and I made a pallet in our storage shed floor out of clothes for us to lay on until I could reach out to find some help,” Amanda said.
Their children are now staying with relatives.
Amanda and Derryl received assistance through Homeless to Hope to keep them off the streets.
They say it was difficult finding the right resources after calling numerous organizations and churches. They tried staying in a shelter, it was full, and there aren’t many options.
There are no shelters in North Charleston and One80 Place in Charleston is not accepting additional people at this time.
"I just wish there was some type of awareness brought up for people like us in this situation because you're loosing families out here because of this you're having to split up families," Amanda said.
Lawmakers pushing for protections
State Representatives Wendell Gilliard and Marvin Pendarvis wrote a letter to Chief Justice Donald Beatty requesting that he issue a similar order for people staying in motels, hotels, extended stays and various forms of temporary housing.
"I had to call him to get some clarity on it, the fact is he said he couldn't do it is because the way he's sees it they are not considered as a tenants because hotels, motels and extended stays... they lease on a day-by-day and that's where the trouble came in at."
They're pushing for some type of protections.
"We are just multiplying or contributing to the homeless population because when these people are put out... where are the going to go," Gilliard said.
The letter asks that they work on arrangements that are mutually agreeable and suitable for all parities involved.
Gilliard says he is also writing resolution.
"I hope and pray that he can help us resolve this massive problem," Gilliard said.
Homeless Resources
If someone needs assistance they can reach out to the Navigation Center at 855-355-7433 or call United Way's resource line at 211. The Navigation Center provide resources for housing, employment and healthcare needs.
You can also reach out to Lowcountry Continuum Care at 843-737-8357.
