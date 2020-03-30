Goose Creek names new city administrator

Goose Creek names new city administrator
Goose Creek council chamber. (Source: Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff | March 30, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT - Updated March 30 at 4:02 PM

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek has named Natalie Ziegler as the new city administrator.

City council approved Ziegler on Monday. Ziegler is currently the city manager of Hartsville.

She’s expected to start on June 15.

Earlier this month, there was a heated exchange during a council meeting following a council member suing Mayor Greg Habib and the city.

Council member Gayla McSwain said the mayor was refusing to let members of town council see the applications of candidates for the city administrator position.

The mayor said he does not have to show council all of the candidates, just the ones that meet his approval.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.