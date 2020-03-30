Goose Creek names new city administrator

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek has named Natalie Ziegler as the new city administrator.
City council approved Ziegler on Monday. Ziegler is currently the city manager of Hartsville.
She’s expected to start on June 15.
Council member Gayla McSwain said the mayor was refusing to let members of town council see the applications of candidates for the city administrator position.
The mayor said he does not have to show council all of the candidates, just the ones that meet his approval.
