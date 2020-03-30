Group working to feed healthcare workers, out-of-work hospitality employees

“It’s heartbreaking to watch people who have come to professionally love each other and to care for each other, to all the sudden have those people ripped away from you. And, not knowing when you’re going to get to see them in person again," CHG Director of Operations Jeff Diehl said. "Lots of hugs and high-fives and stuff. So I think that’s probably the immediate impact. Financial impact is obvious, but I think socially and spiritually, and mentally, I think that’s what’s the toughest part to see and be a part of is that it’s now gone.”