Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
2 SC prison employees but no inmates test positive for virus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State prison officials say two employees have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, but no inmates have been confirmed with the illness. The employees have been in isolation for nearly two weeks. Early Sunday also brought another local stay-at-home order into effect. Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin went ahead with the order closing all nonessential businesses, like gyms and hair salons, and banning all gatherings, including private ones despite an opinion by the state attorney general that only the governor has the power to issue a stay at home order. South Carolina reported nearly 775 coronavirus cases and 16 deaths in its daily update Sunday afternoon.
CANDIDATE FILING-SOUTH CAROLINA
SC's typical June primary not certain with coronavirus
CAMDEN, S.C. (AP) — As the coronavirus has caused massive changes to life in South Carolina, one thing is proceeding as scheduled — the deadline for political candidates to be on the ballot for the 2020 primaries and November election. But as filing ends Monday, there is uncertainty whether the Democratic and Republican primaries scheduled for June 9 will happen that day. And if they do, there are questions about how South Carolinians will cast their ballots. Election officials say they are exploring possibilities like voting by mail or having weeks of early voting. Any changes would have to be approved by the Legislature, which isn't meeting again before April 7.
SHOOTING DEATH
Man found dead on SC gravel road, car found 11 miles away
LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been found shot to death on a gravel road near a small South Carolina airstrip]. Lancaster County deputies say the victim's car was found in a ditch about 30 minutes later Sunday morning about 11 miles away. Investigators said the car was partially blocking U.S. Highway 521 near Kershaw and the body was found near Kirk Air Base. The name of the person killed was not released. An autopsy was ordered for Monday. Deputies say they have uncovered a lot of information and are optimistic they will charge someone soon.
BC-SC-HIT-AND-RUN-HIKER
Son, father arrested in hit-and-run that left SC hiker dead
MEGGETT, S.C. (AP) — A 22-year-old man and his father are free after posting bond Saturday for their alleged roles in the hit-and-run death of a South Carolina hiker. The Post and Courier reports Matthew Stipp faces a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, while his father, 47-year-old Peter Stipp, is accused of one count of accessory after the fact. Each was arrested Friday. It was unknown if either man is represented by an attorney. The younger Stipp is accused of hitting 30-year-old Matthew Baer the night of March 20. Baer's mother said he had been walking along S.C. Highway 165, preparing for a trek on the Appalachian Trail, when he was hit.
BODY-SHALLOW GRAVE
Cops: SC woman tied up with Christmas lights, fatally beaten
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man and a woman tied a woman they were living with up with Christmas lights and beat her to death in her South Carolina home. Greenville County deputies said the body of Carolyn Jackson was found in a shallow grave about 5 miles from her Honea Path home on March 24. Authorities say 36-year-old Amanda Scott and 39-year-old Denardis Kilgo are charged with murder. Arrest warrants say along with tying her up and beating Jackson, the pair also wrapped in her a way that restricted her breathing. Investigators said they haven't determined why the pair killed Jackson.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LIFE OUTSIDE LOCKDOWN
Living outside lockdown: Barbers, beauty shops still open
ELGIN, S.C. (AP) — While much of the United States is living on lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus, several Southern states are resisting. Governors in Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina have refused to issue stay-at-home orders even as leaders in the biggest city in each state passed ordinances closing everything but essential businesses like grocery stores. But even in those places, the rules cause confusion. In Charleston, South Carolina, dry cleaners and animal groomers are essential businesses while nail salons, barber shops and gyms are not. Small businesses considered nonessential say the governors are the only thing between them and financial ruin.