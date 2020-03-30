Mike Howard named head football coach at St. John’s

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - St. John’s high school has named Stall assistant Mike Howard as their new head football coach the school announced on Monday afternoon.
Howard replaces Josh Harpe who was let go this offseason after 3 seasons.
Howard is no stranger to the Lowcountry. He played collegiately at Charleston Southern and would go back there to serve as an assistant coach. He’s also had 2 stints at Stall, including last season, and spent 4 years at Northwood Academy.
“Howard was the obvious choice from an outstanding field of candidates,” Principal Steve Larson said in a statement from the district. “What was evident throughout the process was Mike’s compassion for students, teaching abilities, leadership qualities, and football knowledge. He is a great hire for our faculty, students, community, and all Islanders, future, current, and past.”
Following an honorable discharge from the United States Army, undergraduate studies at Charleston Southern, and graduate studies at The Citadel, Mike Howard began his coaching career in 2009 at Stall High as the Warriors’ defensive coordinator. He later had successful college coaching stints at Fairleigh Dickinson University, Charleston Southern University, and Coffeyville Community College. Howard returned to the Lowcountry high school scene in 2015 where he resumed his teaching and coaching career at Northwood Academy; he also served as the Chargers’ sports performance coordinator. Howard moved back to R.B. Stall in 2019 and helped the Warriors pick up their first-ever region win at the SCHSL AAAAA level.
“During my career, I have coached offense, defense, special teams, and served as a strength and conditioning coordinator,” said Howard. “I have coached on some extraordinary college and high school staffs and believe those experiences have prepared me for this day. I am thankful to Mr. Larson, Mr. (Jerome) McDaniel and Coach (Kevin) Hammack for expressing their confidence in me.”
“Coach Howard is a young, energetic guy with a tremendous football IQ and I think he’s worth getting really excited about,” added Athletic Director Kevin Hammack. “I can’t wait until the community meets him.”
