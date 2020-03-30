Mike Howard named head football coach at St. John’s

Following an honorable discharge from the United States Army, undergraduate studies at Charleston Southern, and graduate studies at The Citadel, Mike Howard began his coaching career in 2009 at Stall High as the Warriors’ defensive coordinator. He later had successful college coaching stints at Fairleigh Dickinson University, Charleston Southern University, and Coffeyville Community College. Howard returned to the Lowcountry high school scene in 2015 where he resumed his teaching and coaching career at Northwood Academy; he also served as the Chargers’ sports performance coordinator. Howard moved back to R.B. Stall in 2019 and helped the Warriors pick up their first-ever region win at the SCHSL AAAAA level.