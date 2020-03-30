Police arrest man accused in early-morning shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they arrested a 60-year-old man in connection with an early-morning shooting.
Frederick Jenkins is charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime, police spokesman Charles Francis said.
The incident happened at about 1:35 a.m. Monday in the area of Stuart Street and Hanover Street, he said.
Police responded to a report of an unresponsive man lying on the ground. Francis said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say there are no ongoing threats to the community.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 843-743-7200 for the on-duty Charleston Police Central detective or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.