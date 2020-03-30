Private cleaning company hired to sanitize Berkeley County Jail

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Fearing a coronavirus outbreak in his jail, Berkeley County’s sheriff is hiring a private company to sanitize the facility to protect inmates and employees.
Sheriff Duane Lewis says he’s been working on getting a cleaning crew into the jail since the coronavirus hit South Carolina.
Before Monday, the inmates have been sanitizing the jail.
The company, Germ-Nix out of New Jersey, is sanitizing the entire jail. That includes cells, offices, jail transport vehicles and some patrol cars.
The company is using a Centers for Disease Control approved solution to do the job.
“The sheriff and the director did a great job prepping the space for us. That’s going to allow us to move and really get saturation on there so it’s a 99.9 percent kill,” Stacia Hylton of Germ-Nix said.
The company also is sanitizing a row of empty cells that Lewis says will be used for a medical isolation unit.
Lewis says an outbreak of the virus at the jail would be devastating.
“I have nowhere to send these people. The Department of Corrections would not take them if they were affected. I can’t send them to the hospital,” Lewis said. “Trying to contain everybody here and make it safe and secure is really what I’m trying to do today and get ahead of it.”
The sheriff says so far two inmates who were suspected of having the virus were tested and the tests came back negative.
He says the jail population is down to 283 inmates thanks to the early release of some non-violent inmates to try to stop the spread of the virus.
