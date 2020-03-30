Red Cross to hold blood drive at Summerville Medical Center Monday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross is teaming up Monday with Summerville Medical Center for a blood drive.
The drive will run from noon until 5 p.m. at the hospital's main entrance on Midland Parkway.
Those who are healthy and feeling well are asked to donate to help save lives.
Red Cross officials say they have increased their safety protocols to ensure those who enter the bloodmobile are safe.
Last week, the Red Cross said it is facing “critical challenges” because of the novel coronavirus. Safety concerns during the pandemic have prompted the unprecendented cancellation of some 7,000 blood drives nationwide. That means the organization has received approximately 200,000 fewer blood donations.
On top of the dramatic drop in blood donations, Red Cross is also facing a financial challenge because of changes the pandemic is causing to their workflow.
“We estimate over $150 million in increased costs over the next six months just to operate normally,” spokesman Ben Williamson said last week.
To donate to help the American Red Cross, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word CORONAVIRUS to 90999.
