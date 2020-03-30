Rep. Joe Cunningham calling on McMaster to issue statewide stay-at home order

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Rep. Joe Cunningham is calling on Gov. Henry McMaster to issue a statewide stay-at-home order.
Cunningham tweeted on Monday afternoon that he was urging the stay-at-home be done immediately.
“Let’s flatten the curve now so we can return to our normal way of life ASAP,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham announced last week that he had tested positive for coronavirus and was self-quarantining.
Last Friday, McMaster said he was also not planning on issuing a statewide shutdown.
McMaster said that everything is on the table including a statewide shutdown to do what is necessary to keep people safe.
However, McMaster says the necessity to enact that type of order is not present.
The governor said from what he has observed people are following the mandates that the state has given like staying at home, not gathering in public places and social distancing.
“I think our people are capable of doing what is best for themselves, families, and neighbors,” McMaster said. “If they will follow the rules that are made and suggested and required that is based on science and data, and experts…if they will do those things then we don’t need to have mandates like they may have in some other parts of the country.”
