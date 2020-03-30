Roper St. Francis Health reports 11 new positive cases of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials at Roper St. Francis Health reported 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus at their facilities.
That brings the total number of cases to 36, RSFH spokesman Andy Lyons sayd.
Two of the patients are in one of Roper's four hospitals while the others are at home in self-quarantine, Lyons said.
Hospital officials have not specified which hospitals are involved.
Earlier Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released new data over the past 14 days by zip code.
Charleston County has the most COVID-19 cases of any county in the state at 117. South Carolina is reporting a total of 774 cases and 16 deaths.
