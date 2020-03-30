See large crowds at home improvement stores? Lowe’s, Home Depot say they are enforcing social distancing guidelines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Local home improvement stores have seen an influx of crowds despite the social distancing guidelines set by local, state and federal governments.
Viewers sent WBTV photos and called with concerns.
In one photo, crowds were packed inside a Lenoir Lowe’s.
Both Lowe’s and Home Depot remain open to ensure customers and first responders have access to essential products.
Neither company spoke on camera on Sunday, but both gave WBTV statements with how they’re enforcing CDC guidelines.
Lowe’s tells WBTV that all stores have signage encouraging social distancing measures, plus overhead announcements are made every 15 minutes to remind customers to disperse any lines or crowds. There are also floor markers to reinforce the six-feet distancing guidelines. Plexiglass shields are also planned to be installed at cash registers.
Meanwhile, Home Depot tells WBTV that some stores are limiting the number of customers inside at once.
They are also using social distancing markers. The company says it is expanding its home deliveries so more customers can stay at home.
