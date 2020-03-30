South Carolina announces two more deaths related to COVID-19, and 151 new cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials have announced two more deaths related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 18, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control
One patient was an elderly individual from Beaufort County who had underlying health conditions. The other patient was an elderly individual from Anderson County with underlying health conditions.
“We’re all in this together,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “Today’s announcement is a stark reminder of the serious threat that COVID-19 poses to our families, friends, and communities. We encourage all South Carolinians to continue to listen to the guidance of our public health professionals and to, when possible, stay home and limit your close contact with others.”
DHEC is also reporting 151 additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The total number statewide is 925 cases in 41 counties, according to DHEC.
As of Monday afternoon, there have been 5085 tests with 925 testing positive and 4,160 testing negative.
Currently, Charleston County has the most positive cases with 123 followed by Kershaw County with 99.
The new cases reported on Monday, March 30 are listed below.
- Anderson County: 2 cases
- Barnwell County: 1 case
- Beaufort County: 24 cases
- Charleston County: 6 cases
- Chesterfield County: 2 cases
- Clarendon County: 2 cases
- Colleton County: 1 case
- Darlington County: 1 case
- Dorchester County: 2 cases
- Fairfield County: 1 case
- Florence County: 1 case
- Georgetown County: 1 case
- Greenville County: 17 cases
- Horry County: 1 case
- Kershaw County: 16 cases
- Lancaster County: 1 case
- Lexington County: 6 cases
- Marion County: 1 case
- Orangeburg County: 5 cases
- Pickens County: 2 cases
- Richland County: 40 cases
- Spartanburg County: 5 cases
- Sumter County: 4 cases
- Union County: 2 cases
- York County: 7 cases
Late last week, DHEC reported a backlog of specimens to be tested that had developed at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory due to a nationwide shortage in the reagents (chemicals) required to perform testing.
As of March 27, 2020, DHEC’s Laboratory now has the necessary reagents, according to state health officials.
Health officials say the lab is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week.
A press release stated that as of Monday, DHEC’s Laboratory will resume a turnaround time of 24-48 hours once specimens are received at the lab.
“We recognize that this is a challenging time and that what we’re calling on everyone across our state to do is not easy,” Dr. Traxler said. “But the risk of inaction is far too great. If we all don’t follow the guidance for social distancing and staying home, then we can anticipate seeing higher rates of cases similar to what we’ve seen in other states.”
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
