St. John’s alum Edmond Robinson signs with Atlanta Falcons

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - St. John’s alum Edmond Robinson is back in the NFL. The Lowcountry native signing a deal with the Atlanta Falcons the team officially announced on Sunday afternoon.
Robinson has spent the last couple of seasons trying to work his way back into the NFL by playing in a couple of new leagues. In 2019, the former Newberry star played for the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football league. They played only part of the season before the league was shut down.
In 2020, Robinson took part in the newly reformed XFL playing for the Houston Roughnecks where he had 22 tackles, 2 sacks and 1 fumble returned for a touchdown as part of the leagues only 5-0 team. The XFL had its first season ended by the Coronavirus pandemic.
Robinson was originally a 7th round pick by the Vikings in 2015. He spent 2 seasons in Minnesota before spending a year each with the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals.
His new deal, according to the Falcons, is for 1 season.
