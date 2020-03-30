The Stimulus Scoop: Your questions answered

The amount that each American will receive will vary depending on one’s income, marital status, and whether or not there are children in the household. Individuals can receive up to $1,200 and married couples can receive up to $2,400. For each child, $500 may be allotted. However, if you indicated in your 2018 or 2019 tax return that you are an individual making more than $100,000 annually, you will not get a stimulus check. Individuals who make between $75,000 and $99,000 annually can expect a reduced payment.