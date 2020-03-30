The Stimulus Scoop: Your questions answered

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was signed into law on March 27, is expected to allow for stimulus payments to be sent to millions of Americans this spring.
Lowcountry residents' questions regarding how these payments will be made and who is eligible to receive them.
Will I be receiving a stimulus check? If so, what will I receive?
The amount that each American will receive will vary depending on one’s income, marital status, and whether or not there are children in the household. Individuals can receive up to $1,200 and married couples can receive up to $2,400. For each child, $500 may be allotted. However, if you indicated in your 2018 or 2019 tax return that you are an individual making more than $100,000 annually, you will not get a stimulus check. Individuals who make between $75,000 and $99,000 annually can expect a reduced payment.
What do I need to do right now in order to receive my stimulus check?
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) says that they cannot provide any information yet regarding stimulus payment checks, but notes that no sign-ups are currently needed. The IRS is discouraging Americans from calling the agency to learn more. Additional information about payments is expected to be provided in the coming weeks.
When and how will I receive my check?
No legitimate COVID-19 stimulus payments have been issued by the federal government yet. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CBS News on Sunday that Americans who have their bank account’s direct deposit information already on file with the federal government could receive a payment within three weeks. Eight out of 10 Americans already receive tax refunds using direct deposit, according to the IRS.
Those without a direct deposit-enabled account on file will soon be able to upload their information digitally to receive a payment using direct deposit, according to Mnuchin, while everyone else should receive a mailed check.
Will I have to provide financial information over the phone?
The Treasury Department says that no one from the agency will reach out to you by phone offering stimulus payments in exchange for financial information or fees. The department says that if you receive such a call, it should be reported as a scam to the FBI. You will not have to pay anything in order to receive a stimulus payment.
