System Increases Rain & Storm Threat

More clouds will move in from the west overnight as the system tracks east. The rain chance increase starting tomorrow morning and should peak in the later afternoon and evening hours. The greatest threat for a strong to severe thunderstorm will be off to the south tomorrow where the air is much warmer. Stay weather aware tomorrow as a couple of thunderstorms could move north into the area. Damaging winds would be the main concern. Sunshine should quickly return Wednesday and cooler air will move in!