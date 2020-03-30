System Increases Rain & Storm Threat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Drier air is briefly filtering into the Lowcountry before more moisture quickly moves back in. An area of low pressure will develop near the Texas Panhandle today as South Carolina remains under a relatively calm pattern. The only changes today will be temperatures not feeling as hot and humid. Highs should rise into the low to mid 80s with overnight lows in the upper 50s.
More clouds will move in from the west overnight as the system tracks east. The rain chance increase starting tomorrow morning and should peak in the later afternoon and evening hours. The greatest threat for a strong to severe thunderstorm will be off to the south tomorrow where the air is much warmer. Stay weather aware tomorrow as a couple of thunderstorms could move north into the area. Damaging winds would be the main concern. Sunshine should quickly return Wednesday and cooler air will move in!
TODAY: Not as hot and humid; HIGH: 84.
TOMORROW: Cloudy with rain likely and chance for isolated storm; HIGH: 74.
WEDNESDAY: Am shower, feeling much cooler; HIGH: 65.
THURSDAY: Gorgeous; HIGH: 69.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny; HIGH: 74.
SATURDAY: Comfortable with sun & clouds; HIGH: 73.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy; HIGH: 77.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
