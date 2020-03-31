Charleston County Schools, Roper open free daycare for children of medical staff

“We actually had caregivers when we started that said, ‘I’m a single mother. I’ve been struggling, and I’ve been trying to take care of our patients the best way I can. This is a Godsend,'" Roper Vice President of Human Resources Melanie Stith said. "We’re so thankful that this opportunity is there so they can stay on the front line and take care of our communities and CCSD can step up and help with our children.”