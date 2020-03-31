City of Charleston to hold news briefing on COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city leaders have called a news conference for Tuesday afternoon on the city's response to the novel coronavirus.
That news conference is scheduled to take place at the Charleston Gaillard Center at 3:30 p.m.
Mayor John Tecklenburg is expected to be joined by Police Chief Luther Reynolds and Fire Chief Daniel Curia.
The briefing comes one week after the city of Charleston passed a "Stay at Home" ordinance. It took effect last Thursday at 12:01 a.m.
As of Monday afternoon, Charleston County had the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, at 123.
Richland County had the highest number of cases, at 135, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
